Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Ash Ketchum's first major Master Class ranked battle with a trailer teasing the coming episodes of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has reached its climax as following the 100 episode milestone, Ash himself has been making greater strides up the ranks of the World Coronation Series than ever. His latest victory brought him to the top of the Ultra Class after defeating the Elite Four member Drasna, and now he sets his sights on making his way up through the ranks of the top eight trainers in the World Coronation Series as a whole, the Master Class.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO