Weeks after stepping down from his role as executive chairman of Emergent BioSolutions, company founder and former chief executive officer Fuad El-Hibri has died. In a brief statement issued by Maryland-based Emergent, El-Hibri died at home last week died at his home, surrounded by family. No cause of death was provided by the company, however, The New York Times reported that the cause of death was related to pancreatic cancer. El-Hibri was 64.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO