PANAMA CITY BEACH — Mayor Mark Sheldon sees the project to develop an offshore stormwater outfall as a huge "step forward" in the fortunes of Panama City Beach. In a City Council meeting Thursday, he and other officials approved a more than $21 million grant agreement with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to fund construction of the outfall that is slated to be installed in the Gulf of Mexico across from Lullwater Lake.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO