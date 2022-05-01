ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Mermaid Echo LIVE at Discovery World

Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo most, they’re the subject of myth and legend, but at Discovery World, you can see a real-life mermaid in action!. Mermaid Echo works...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discovery World
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gadget Flow

LIDOC portable CPR kit is an educational tool that teaches essential CPR techniques

Teach yourself and others necessary life-saving techniques with the LIDOC portable CPR kit. This educational tool has a straightforward design to help anyone and everyone learn CPR procedures. With an app-guided program, the LIDOC is easy to learn whether you are on your own or in a group. As an easy and fun CPR practice kit, it lets you practice chest compressions along with the metronome beat if you prefer not to use the app. Moreover, you’ll receive real-time feedback on pressure depth, speed, and posture—as these are the most important factors in CPR. Furthermore, it uses colored LED lights to inform you if you are performing CPR properly. Its compact design makes it easy to take anywhere, and it even has Bluetooth to connect to the app. This helps you learn the different CPR components in more detail.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Good News Network

Livin’ Good Currency – Ep 8: Sheetal Sheth on Uplifting Hearts and Minds Through Storytelling

The Lesson: Sheetal Sheth grew up in the middle of a 1st generation immigrant story, but as the years went by, and Indian culture became more understood in America, even as she was ready to have her first child it hadn’t existed traditional culture, food, festivals, religion; it wasn’t just normal. Sheth is of the opinion that it’s seeing Indian or any kind of brown person, in all aspects of life that breaks down stigmatization and othering in society.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This May

If there’s a running theme in this month’s rundown of notable books, it’s the idea of people moving outside of their comfort zone. Here, you’ll find books written by people best known for their work in the film industry; you’ll also find a foray into nonfiction from an author better known for their detailed fictional trips into the future. Whether you’re looking for ruminations on aging or a thrilling trip into a human mind, our recommendations this month have you covered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Writer Hannah Kirshner on Japanese Artisans and Immersive Reporting

This week, host June Thomas talks to Hannah Kirshner, author of Water, Wood, and Wild Things: Learning Craft and Cultivation in a Japanese Mountain Town. In the interview, Hannah explains how her original plan to write a cookbook turned into an immersive reporting experience, where she practiced and documented multiple artisanal disciplines, like sake brewing and wood turning. She also discusses what it was like to be an outsider navigating the norms of rural Japan.
ENTERTAINMENT
Phys.org

It's not all nomadland: How #vanlife made mobile living a middle-class aspiration

Announce to your friends and family that you're choosing to live in your vehicle and you're likely to raise some concern. The 2017 book "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century" by Jessica Bruder—made into the 2020 film starring Frances McDormand—drew attention to the hundreds of thousands of Americans living itinerant lifestyles due to poverty and insecure employment.
CARS
Harper's Bazaar

Pritika Swarup on reinventing Indian beauty rituals

At just 24 years old, Pritika Swarup embodies Gen Z’s multi-hyphenate ambition. A model by trade, she is also a financier, philanthropist and founder and CEO of Prakti Beauty – a brand of ritualistic products that celebrate her dual identity as an Indian American. Growing up, Swarup harnessed...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy