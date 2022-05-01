ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

UDFA Breakdown

By pjhimself
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

The Star Ledger has outdone itself and posted...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Justyn Ross to the Chiefs: Former Clemson WR lands in Kansas City after sliding to undrafted free agency

Justyn Ross has finally found an NFL home. It took until Monday for the former Clemson wideout to see his name attached to one, having fallen out of the 2022 NFL Draft entirely over the course of the three-day event in Las Vegas, and also not agreeing to terms with any as names flew off of the table when the doors to undrafted free agency flew open on Saturday afternoon -- additionally going through Sunday without yet landing a pro deal.
CLEMSON, SC
Big Blue View

Evan Neal film study: A lot to be excited about, and one concern

The New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with their second first-round pick at No. 7. There was no secret that the Giants were in the tackle market after the decade-long rotating door on the right side of the Giants offense. Neal was the only tackle of the big three - Ikem Ekownu and Charles Cross - with experience on the right side.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

How well does DJ have to play this coming season...

He has to play in every game at the very least in my opinion. The injury issue is one that tops the list for me since no player is of much value if the team can't depend on him to be on the field the vast majority of the time.
SPORTS
Big Blue View

Giants draft vs my real time mock for the record.

I haven’t had time to follow the fans and analysts reactions to the Giants draft grades too closely but it seems to have been a roller coaster. I hate draft day because most of the bad GMs draft to get an A on draft day so the pick the combine star, fan favorite or dreaded consensus BPA, the biggest cover your ass move. What matters is the impact on the team in the coming in coming season and will they show enough to warrant a second contract before their rookie deal expires. Giving a GM/team an A because you picked a guy at 67 the consensus had at 50 is ridiculous. Boards are historically inefficient in ranking players. You have to identify and pick good players because they work in all schemes. No damn excuses.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Justyn Ross = Victor Cruz?

If you haven’t already check out Justyn Ross a former Clemson star who went undrafted and is still available. He’s got the size and skill to be the workhorse the Giants need to move on from Kenny Golladay. The Giants have the medical resources to evaluate and get this kid right if possible. Best drs in the world here.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton

With the 50th overall pick in the second round, the New England Patriots selected wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Known for being a speedy wide receiver at Baylor, Thornton will have a chance to prove himself, as New England looks to add depth to the wide receiver room. With his playmaking ability, the rookie could find himself an integral part of the offense throughout the course of his Patriots career.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Vick Throw Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Video of Michael Vick throwing a football out of a stadium is going viral on social media on this Tuesday morning. Several years ago, a commercial showed Vick throwing a football way out of a stadium. The Powerade commercial is one of the most-iconic in football history. This week, Vick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders UDFA Spotlight: USC S Isaiah Pola-Mao

The Las Vegas Raiders made a number of excellent moves in the undrafted ranks towards the end of the 2022 NFL Draft. From adding depth at all positions of need, as well as some who could make the 53-man roster, one player stands out because he brings energy and a strong effort to the field. That player is USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. A senior with the potential to make an impression not only on the Raiders’ coaches but also on Raider Nation as a whole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Big Blue View

Giants news, 5/3: Joe Schoen, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Only Aidan Hutchinson gives better Defensive Rookie of the Year odds than Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dan Duggan lists four, but there really aren’t that many. NFL insider compares Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux to former Super Bowl MVP - nj.com. By now, you’re aware of the questions that swirled...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

4 things the Giants still need to do

The process of constructing an NFL roster never really ends. Even with the 2022 NFL Draft and the main part of free agency in the rearview mirror, there is still work for GM Joe Schoen to do. Let’s look at some of it. A James Bradberry decision. The Giants...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

