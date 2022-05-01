Peasley, Gold team capture 26-22 victory in Wyoming spring game

Kelly Walsh track star Cameron Burkett has decided to pursue track and field at the University of Wyoming. Burkett is one of the best throwers in the state and holds the school record in the shot-put at 61 feet inch. In last week's meet at Kelly Walsh, he won the shot with a toss of 57-10 and also won the discus throw at 154-7. The state record in the shot put by the way is 63 feet 8 and a half inches set by Logan Harris of Torrington. It will be very interesting to see what Burkett does in that event at the State Outdoor Championships. He is the defending 4A state champion in the shot, he took 3rd in the discus and ran the anchor leg of KW's state championship 4x100 relay team. You don't see a thrower compete in the sprints very often.

