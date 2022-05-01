ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Peasley, Gold team capture 26-22 victory in Wyoming spring game

By Cody Tucker
7220sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- It was a Spring Game that featured an exciting day of football, with several big plays on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball and five lead changes before the Gold Team secured a 26-22 win over the Brown Team on Saturday in Wyoming’s War Memorial...

7220sports.com

Related
Laramie Live

Cam Burkett of Kelly Walsh Signs with UW for Track and Field

Kelly Walsh track star Cameron Burkett has decided to pursue track and field at the University of Wyoming. Burkett is one of the best throwers in the state and holds the school record in the shot-put at 61 feet inch. In last week's meet at Kelly Walsh, he won the shot with a toss of 57-10 and also won the discus throw at 154-7. The state record in the shot put by the way is 63 feet 8 and a half inches set by Logan Harris of Torrington. It will be very interesting to see what Burkett does in that event at the State Outdoor Championships. He is the defending 4A state champion in the shot, he took 3rd in the discus and ran the anchor leg of KW's state championship 4x100 relay team. You don't see a thrower compete in the sprints very often.
CASPER, WY
Tri-City Herald

Home Again, Alexander Unpacked His Greatness in UW Scrimmage

In the space of just a few hours on Saturday afternoon, the guy wearing No. 4 in a white University of Washington football jersey went from acrobat to amateur reporter to being renamed. It was not so much a rapid transformation for this Husky player as it was a moment...
AUBURN, WA
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Girls Soccer Standings: May 1, 2022

Seven weeks of the high school girls soccer season in Wyoming are in the books. While one league race has a clear front-runner, the other three are tight as the regular season winds down. Here are the standings for all matches played through April 30, 2022. Teams are listed according...
WYOMING STATE
