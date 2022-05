I almost ended up living in the town of Rolla Missouri in 2018. I took an interview for a radio station down there that ultimately I passed on. I got a job offer to move back home at a radio station I was a former intern at. But I did do a little research on the town. It is one of the stops along the legendary Route 66. You can click HERE for some details. Coming up this June, is an event that will celebrate Route 66 so perhaps a weekend in Rolla would be worth checking out in about 1 month. Lets discuss Summerfest.

ROLLA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO