ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sunday Forecast: Cooler and cloudy with chance of showers

By Tim Joyce
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0mEx_0fPj7hZn00

Today: Cloudy, breezy, cooler & chance of passing showers. SW winds 10-20, gusts at 30mph. Air quality is in the Good category for today around Chicago.
High: 57

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a passing shower. W winds 10-15 mph
Low: 46

Monday: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers possible. W winds 5-10 mph
High near 60

Extended outlook calls for mostly seasonal temps this week. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms looks likely for Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday. Another chance of rain again Thu evening into Friday. Next weekend is trending back towards dry with temps in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

Another rainy season like day for your Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn Tv
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WCPO

Rain ending overnight

While the showers are ending, the clouds are thickening up. So, gray skies will be the rule for Wednesday and, for that matter, right through the beginning of the weekend. Add to the clouds, it's more rain before the end of the week. In the meantime, temps will cool and...
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

Showers and rain/snow to end the week

On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy