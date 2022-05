MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Go Brewers, Go!" There were some familiar chants at American Family Field Tuesday afternoon. And some new ones. "Reduce, reuse, recycle." Brewers pitcher Brent Suter and more than 350 students took part in Waste Free Crew Day at American Family Field, going through different stations, learning how they can help the environment. It's part of a long-term partnership between Suter, the Brewers and SC Johnson to build awareness and educate fans on the importance of sustainability efforts.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO