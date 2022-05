RADNOR — This year St. Katherine School has expanded its vocational education curriculum to include a coffee cart that services Archbishop John Carroll faculty and staff. SKS students have hands-on experience working with filling orders, making change, customer service and following directions. All profits made will go to a field trip at the end of the year. (The students are working on earning enough to finance a trip to the Camden Aquarium).

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO