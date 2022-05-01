West Vincent Community Day returns May 14

The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, May 9, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Patricia Falvey’s novel, “The Yellow House.” Eileen O’Neill inherits a lifetime of struggle and heartbreak when her family is ripped apart by war, disease, mental illness and greed. During all this, she is torn between James Conlon, a passionate Irish nationalist, and Owen Sheridan, a British army officer and the son of a wealthy family. As the war’s presence in her life intensifies, Eileen continues to weigh her heart’s pull against national pride, family loyalty, class divisions and her own spirit. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. The public is invited to attend. If you are not already on the Book Club’s email list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/yellow-house or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO