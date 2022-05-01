California forum letters: Bee readers respond to Sierra Club, air quality, GOP candidates

Regain parklands

“ Sierra Club asks Sacramento County to move homeless, citing tripling of American River fires ,” (sacbee.com, April 25)

The danger posed to the American River Parkway by homeless camping is enormous. The degradation of the environment is very real and depressing.

At Discovery Park during a recent cleanup organized by the American River Parkway Foundation, we hauled out bagfuls of trash, several sheets of plywood, shopping carts, push carts, cushions, car mats, wire cages, batteries galore, used syringes with needles, a large toxic waste drum, tons of plastic bags and food waste containers. Most concerning was seeing several open campfires with recently burned wood. This was less than 100 feet off the trail through Discovery Park.

Our Parkway must be off limits to homeless camping. The video The Bee published of “the island” campsite in the woods at Discovery illustrates how these entrenched people feel entitled to the parklands and have no intention of leaving. We must have the will to regain the Parkway to save it.

Theresa Lown

Sacramento

Another blow

“ Sexual harassment scandal triggers ouster of lobbyist for PG&E wildfire victims ,” (sacbee.com, April 20)

Wildfire victims in California just can’t seem to catch a break. The latest news regarding the wildfire victims trust lobbyist’s sordid past and subsequent dismissal is yet another low point in this tragic saga.

When I initially learned of the effort to once again bail out Pacific Gas and Electric Co., I was opposed. I later decided that California should ante up since the state has failed to hold PG&E fully accountable for egregious criminal acts. Although it is being described as “independent of PG&E,” the wildfire victims trust is in jeopardy precisely because of PG&E’s inability to successfully operate and fulfill its role as a major utility.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for California’s Northern District should also throw some cash at the trust fund. After all, it failed to extend PG&E’s probation in spite of the history of criminality and lack of progress on ensuring the safety of the utility’s customers.

Dana Clare Smith

Auburn

Still no plan

“ Sacramento among California cities with filthiest air in the US, new study says. What to know ,” (sacbee.com, April 22)

Kudos to The Bee for bringing attention to Sacramento’s ranking, once again, as one of the country’s regions with the worst air pollution. The American Lung Association report also shows that we rank ninth worst for ozone pollution. Both particulate and ozone pollution have serious health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations.

The report tells us the first thing local governments must do is adopt a climate action plan that supports walking, biking, transit and zero-emission-vehicle infrastructure, with supportive building and parking policies. The Mayors’ Commission on Climate Change made this exact recommendation to the City Council in June 2020. Yet almost two years later, the city has not produced its climate action plan.

How can our leaders allow Sacramento to remain on this list year after year? The city must act now to address this public health crisis by enacting a plan that embraces and funds our recommendations.

Anne Stausboll

Sacramento

Bipartisan shame

“ Why Democrats joining the panic over ending Title 42 border expulsions should be ashamed ,” (sacbee.com, April 24)

Many people have migrated to the United States: half a million Irish from 1845 to 1850; 2 million Italians from 1900 to 1910; nearly 3 million Russians during the first wave of open immigration starting in the late 19th century. Other earlier migrations include Germans, Jews, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Chinese and Japanese.

According to the Pew Research Center, “The U.S. Border Patrol reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2021 fiscal year, more than quadruple the number of the prior fiscal year and the highest annual total on record.” That’s a migration by any definition.

There are two differences between this migration and earlier ones: No. 1, despite opposition by many, the earlier migrations were mostly legal, and No. 2, the speed. Democrats should be ashamed for not discussing the immigration issue in appropriate terms. And so should Republicans.

John Paul

Carmichael

Unprincipled Placer candidates

“ Some California Republicans won’t talk to The Sacramento Bee. What are they afraid of? ” (sacbee.com, April 22)

After reading recent articles by Marcos Bretón and Jack Ohman, it’s time to expand the roster of the Placer Hall of Shame. Inaugurated in 2021, the Hall initially recognized those public figures who willfully spread disinformation while urging Placer residents to ignore public health guidelines. Now, Kevin Kiley has the distinction of being the first double honoree, too delicate to answer legitimate questions about his policies and actions.

Sheriff Scott Jones and Rocklin Councilman Joe Patterson are the newest inductees. Adopting behavior practiced by their idols, Rep. Tom McClintock and Donald Trump, both hide from pointed questions, “being cowardly while acting tough.” Anyone running for public office owes the voters accessibility and transparency. These unprincipled men demonstrate neither. Hopefully, voters will see through this stunt and fail to reward these “hothouse flowers” for their shameful behavior.

Barbara Smith

Auburn

Reinforce our laws

“ Fact Check: Do California lawmakers want to decriminalize infanticide? Here’s what we found ,” (sacbee.com, April 19)

I want to thank the author of this piece for presenting the issue in a factual manner. Unfortunately, the conversation around abortion is often littered with subjective and emotional arguments, leaving little space for vital facts and clarity. It is unfortunate that despite California having some of the most progressive abortion rights laws in the country, there is an urgent need to pass new legislation to protect pregnant people in case of miscarriage.

I question why a case of miscarriage, whether intentional or unintentional, should be punishable by law, but not a planned, paid-for abortion in a medical facility. Is it merely the fact that it was done under medical supervision? Regardless of the answer, I think this is a reminder that the anti-choice movement is present and operating in progressive states, and our government officials need to continue reinforcing the laws that protect a pregnant person’s right to choose.

Miriam Parra

Berkeley

Opposes hunting

“ California won’t ban bear hunting this season, despite pleas from animal welfare advocates ,” (sacbee.com, April 21)

At the April California Fish and Game Commission hearing in Monterey, hunters bragged about eating bear-meat sausage and asserted their “minority right” to kill as the reasons why the Department of Fish and Wildlife should continue to allow the hunting of California’s black bears. While the Commission and the department agreed with the Humane Society of the United States on the need to update the black bear management plan within a year, the claims made by many of the hunters participating in the hearing were disturbing and simply without merit.

Not that you would know that from The Sacramento Bee’s shockingly cynical, one-sided coverage of the meeting. It’s unfortunate that this publication’s reporting remains so deeply out of touch with most California citizens, including wildlife rehabilitators, veterinarians and biologists who oppose black bear trophy hunting.

Erin Hauge

Sacramento