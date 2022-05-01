‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect wanted in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous who is wanted for shooting and killing a man in Lorain on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at around 10 p.m. in the alley behind the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue where they found the shooting victim, 37-year-old Gerardo Massari, according to a statement from Lorain police.

Massari was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital where he died from his wounds.

Police have a murder warrant out for the suspect, 24-year-old Joshua Martinez.

If you have information about this shooting should call Det. Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

