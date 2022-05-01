Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite for Neighbours finale

Almost 20m viewers tuned in when Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s characters got married in 1987.

They were one of television’s most popular couples, and now they’re getting back together, especially for you – or at least for viewers of Neighbours. Scott and Charlene, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, will return after more than 30 years for the show’s finale.

Jason Herbison, executive producer of the Australian soap, said the pair were “the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them”.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us, and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Minogue and Donovan both posted a photo of what appeared to be a glimpse of a Neighbours script on their Instagram accounts.

The pair will both return to the show, which first aired in 1985 and centres on the fictional cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street in Melbourne, before it ceases production in June after being dropped by its broadcaster.

Minogue and Donovan, who are both 53, played Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

The pair were Ramsay Street’s power couple and a favourite with viewers.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than 2 million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988, becoming one of the most-watched TV moments of the decade.

The announcement has delighted fans of the show in the UK and Australia.

“This means so much!” one viewer wrote. “Not taking away from the amazing current cast of course, but to have the iconic Scott and Charlene return for the ending is absolutely icing on the cake!”

After it was announced that the soap would stop production, Minogue said she would “be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours.

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.”

Donovan said he thought the news was sad, adding: “I think it’s time to celebrate Neighbours.”

“It has kept my family employed for a long time, to be honest,” he said. “My daughter is currently in it, my dad was in it. I think we should be grateful for what it’s given Australia, it’s given actors, producers, writers, directors.”

Along with Minogue and Donovan, the soap has helped launch the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

In March the soap announced that “following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show”.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” a statement read.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”