ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite for Neighbours finale

By Jessica Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNBCY_0fPj5RTT00
Almost 20m viewers tuned in when Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s characters got married in 1987.

They were one of television’s most popular couples, and now they’re getting back together, especially for you – or at least for viewers of Neighbours. Scott and Charlene, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, will return after more than 30 years for the show’s finale.

Jason Herbison, executive producer of the Australian soap, said the pair were “the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them”.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us, and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Minogue and Donovan both posted a photo of what appeared to be a glimpse of a Neighbours script on their Instagram accounts.

The pair will both return to the show, which first aired in 1985 and centres on the fictional cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street in Melbourne, before it ceases production in June after being dropped by its broadcaster.

Minogue and Donovan, who are both 53, played Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

The pair were Ramsay Street’s power couple and a favourite with viewers.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than 2 million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988, becoming one of the most-watched TV moments of the decade.

The announcement has delighted fans of the show in the UK and Australia.

“This means so much!” one viewer wrote. “Not taking away from the amazing current cast of course, but to have the iconic Scott and Charlene return for the ending is absolutely icing on the cake!”

After it was announced that the soap would stop production, Minogue said she would “be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours.

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.”

Donovan said he thought the news was sad, adding: “I think it’s time to celebrate Neighbours.”

“It has kept my family employed for a long time, to be honest,” he said. “My daughter is currently in it, my dad was in it. I think we should be grateful for what it’s given Australia, it’s given actors, producers, writers, directors.”

Along with Minogue and Donovan, the soap has helped launch the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

In March the soap announced that “following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show”.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” a statement read.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Jason Donovan
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Australian
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Their Kids Pose as a Family Following Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children were one, big, color-coordinating family on Thursday night! At Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the happy couple hit the red carpet for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians and posed with all three of Travis' kids, 18-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama Barker and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney's youngest son, 7-year-old Reign Disick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'The padlocks were not opened!' Britain's Got Talent viewers left 'traumatised' after a man nearly DROWNS during ITV auditions... but some fans think stunt was FAKE

Britain's Got Talent viewers were left glued to their screens after a man nearly drowned on Saturday's show - but some have said they think the stunt was fake. The hit ITV programme left fans 'traumatised' after escapologist Andrew Basso took to the stage to perform a terrifying act. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

260K+
Followers
67K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy