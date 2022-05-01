ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man and his dog survive partial house collapse in Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff, Jaclyn Lee
"I looked up and said, 'Oh no, I'm not staying here,'" recalled Dennis Myers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and his dog were inside their home in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood when it partially collapsed early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bonitz street near Clarissa Street.

Authorities say Dennis Myers and his dog were inside sleeping when the property started to crumble.

"I was sleeping and my dog was sleeping beside me. Then the cops came in, grabbed me and grabbed my dog," recalled Myers. "They said, 'Your house fell.' I said, 'Huh? What?' I looked up and said, 'Oh no, I'm not staying here.'"

Myers and his canine were able to escape without any injuries.

A neighboring home was also evacuated.

As he assessed his home in the daylight, Myers recognized how close he was to death.

"Thank God I didn't. Praise the lord I'm out," Myers said.

As investigators try to determine what happened and if the home can be saved, Myers says he believes it may have been due to a water leak and exterior bricks that were never repaired.

"There was a car accident, it hit my wall a month ago and bricks started falling," Myers said.

Hen teeth
2d ago

Awe so glad that they're both okay but where is he going to live now? My heart goes out to both of them😔

