ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

From The Office to Severance: how the fictional workplace went from bad to worse

By Amelia Tait
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syJeU_0fPj5EFG00
‘Even greater disillusionment with office life’: Adam Scott in Severance.

In the final minutes of the final episode of the genre-defining mockumentary The Office, our favourite disenchanted worker, Tim (Martin Freeman), neatly summarises the banal rhythms of the early 2000s workplace. “The people you work with are people you were just thrown together with,” he muses, noting that he spends more time with colleagues than his own friends or family. “But probably all you’ve got in common,” he adds, rubbing his nose, “is the fact that you walk around on the same bit of carpet for eight hours a day.”

Ricky Gervais’s sitcom was rightly celebrated for its unvarnished depiction of the mundane, tedious and often soul-destroying reality of office life, but – hang on. Eight hours a day? Carpet? Walking around? Twenty years and two recessions later, the monotonies of Tim’s office environment almost look like perks. Cosy carpets have been replaced by sleek, characterless hard floors. In 2021, desk workers slogged for two extra hours a day, regularly logging off at 8pm. And monitoring software means overworked and underpaid employees barely have time to stop for a natter, let alone set their co-worker’s stapler in jelly (for the third time).

Today, on the world’s 136th International Workers’ Day, we can see how recent cultural depictions of the workplace reflect these changed realities, and arguably reveal an even greater disillusionment with office life. The sci-fi series Severance, which debuted on Apple TV in February, follows employees of a mysterious, mammoth corporation who have had their work selves and home selves surgically split, so that the former have no memories of the latter’s lives (and vice versa). While Tim lamented seeing his colleagues more often than his loved ones, the “severed” employees of Lumon Industries have lost all of their intimate memories – they know nothing of their family and friends outside the office. Arriving at their desks with zero recollection of the night before leads to the unsettling sensation that they’ve been permanently at work.

And then there’s HBO’s dark comedy Succession, a bleak portrait of life at the top of a cutthroat family empire – and BBC’s Industry, which conversely portrays life at the very bottom, as graduates forgo sleep while they compete for jobs at an investment bank. There’s a precariousness in both that wasn’t as present in pre-recession workplace dramas; a sense that at any moment everything could be lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOrPs_0fPj5EFG00
Martin Freeman and Mackenzie Crook in The Office. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

“There’s a feeling captured in 90s and 2000s pre-crash media, that sense that you were bored and stuck at work,” says Amelia Horgan, a philosophy PhD student at the University of Essex and author of an examination of modern employment, Lost in Work, “whereas the dominant feeling now is the fear that the rug will be pulled out from under your feet without you realising, very quickly.”

Ash Atalla is an expert on how fictional workplaces have changed over the years – he produced both The Office and mid-00s IT department comedy The IT Crowd, and more recently, the estate agent sitcom Stath Lets Flats. “I think the trend is to go bigger on the world of work,” he says, noting that shows today focus on multinational corporations, not minor paper companies like The Office’s Wernham Hogg. “Now it would be like, ‘Who owns Wernham Hogg? Where are they based? Are they based in Holland?’ You’d want to see the superstructure of it.”

Perhaps that is because small companies are increasingly disappearing from our monopolised world – perhaps it reflects a growing awareness that our boss has a boss. While The Office focused on the haphazard mishaps of small-town buffoon David Brent, Succession centres on Murdoch-proxy Logan Roy, who eats small towns for breakfast. Rising inequality has led to greater scrutiny of the billionaire bosses at the top; you’re unlikely to finish your daily paper without reading something about Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. “We’ve seen in the pandemic a massive transfer upwards of wealth, and we have a concentration of power and wealth,” Horgan says, “You can see a reflection of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vfV5_0fPj5EFG00
Myha’la Herrold in Industry, which followed the struggles of the new intake at a merchant bank. Photograph: Amanda Searle/BBC/Bad Wolf Productions

It’s no wonder that powerlessness pervades depictions of the modern office – Severance’s memory-holed employees have no idea what the data they’re working on actually is, and the severance procedure means they can’t take the corporation’s shadowy secrets into the light of the outside world. Mark Scout, the show’s protagonist, is played by Adam Scott – previously most recognisable as local government worker Ben Wyatt in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Wyatt worked at a place that made tangible impact on the local community, a place where employees believed in “working hard at work worth doing”. In episode two of Severance, Scout’s date observes: “So you don’t know who you work with, or what you do, or anything?”

In Severance, escape is almost impossible – employees lodge complaints that go nowhere, and “code detectors” set off alarms when they try to get written messages into the outside world. Horgan notes that the theme of escape is present in a lot of modern workplace books; “There’s a surrealness in some of the new literature on work,” she says, “The way a desire for freedom is expressed is much more surreal.” She cites Kikuko Tsumura’s There’s No Such Thing As an Easy Job, in which a nameless narrator cycles through bizarre jobs as she searches for work that is “practically without substance”, and Lara Williams’s The Odyssey, about an alcoholic cruise worker who takes part in a cult-like employee-mentorship programme.

In Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation, another unnamed narrator takes powerful drugs in her quest to sleep for a year after becoming disillusioned with her work at a gallery. “The art world had turned out to be like the stock market, a reflection of political trends and the persuasions of capitalism, fuelled by greed and gossip and cocaine,” the protagonist laments. Even work that is meant to be creative and fulfilling is ultimately empty. “I was perfectly happy to wipe all that garbage from my mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2Y3H_0fPj5EFG00
Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in Succession, set in a sprawling media empire. Photograph: HBO

Of course, workers in The Office felt equally trapped and cynical – but at least they got an hour’s lunch break. (According to a recent survey by pickle brand Branston, the average worker now takes a 29-minute break, during which they regularly check their emails.) Atalla laughs when I mention this. “You’re absolutely right – the other day, my PA went out for like an hour for lunch, and I remember being just like, ‘For fuck’s sake…’! I remember when I was young and doing work experience people would go out to a restaurant together …I do think that’s gone.”

Rebecca Watson’s Little Scratch neatly illustrates the indignities of eating at your desk; a colleague who has sexually assaulted the narrator asks, “That taste nice?” as she’s eating, and she’s suddenly “struck by” the “phallic” nature of her breakfast. In fragmented, poetry-like prose, our unnamed protagonist (noticing a pattern?) later pleads, “maybe one day/I’ll leave!/(please)/of course I will/right”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkKyx_0fPj5EFG00
Lee Jung-jae in Netflix’s dystopian hit, Squid Game. Photograph: Noh Juhan/Netflix

Taken together, these books and TV shows mirror how employees feel they are nameless, personality-less cogs in increasingly centralised machines. Over the course of the last year, the so-called Great Resignation has meant that many workers have seemingly escaped their dreary jobs – but questions have already arisen about whether there’s anywhere better to escape to.

For all its mundanity, The Office never went full-blown bleak (one colleague might ask you, “Will there ever be a boy born who can swim faster than a shark?” but another might turn out to be the love of your life). But such hope and humanity may be absent from the next wave of pop-culture workplaces. Gruelling gig-economy jobs, timed loo breaks, enforced commutes after months of working from home, rising bills, closing companies, the looming threat of redundancy – the desperations of 21st-century capitalism have been neatly reflected in Korean dramas such as Squid Game and Parasite, and it’s unlikely the depictions will end there. There’s brutality at the heart of the new workplace drama, as there often is at the modern workplace itself.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Ben Wyatt
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Office To Severance
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

260K+
Followers
67K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy