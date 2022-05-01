CANCELLED: City Watch canceled for missing woman with mental diagnosis, officials say

Christine Meacham Christine Meacham (MEMPHIS POLICE)

The City Watch for the missing woman has been canceled, police said.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman with a diagnosed mental condition.

Christine Meacham, 44, was last seen in the 500 block of Eastern Drive.

On April 30, the complainant, Carolyn Montgomery, said her boyfriend received a text from her cousin, Meacham, stating she is going to commit suicide, a release said.

According to a release, Meacham left the residence around just after 6:30 p.m. walking in an unknown direction. Montgomery said Meacham has a mental diagnosis.

The victim was last seen with her hair in a ponytail, bangs in the front and wearing a light green t-shirt, plaid shorts and carrying a gray purse with an orange plastic bag, the release said.

If you see her, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

