CANCELLED: City Watch canceled for missing woman with mental diagnosis, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 3:45 PM:
The City Watch for the missing woman has been canceled, police said.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman with a diagnosed mental condition.
Christine Meacham, 44, was last seen in the 500 block of Eastern Drive.
On April 30, the complainant, Carolyn Montgomery, said her boyfriend received a text from her cousin, Meacham, stating she is going to commit suicide, a release said.
According to a release, Meacham left the residence around just after 6:30 p.m. walking in an unknown direction. Montgomery said Meacham has a mental diagnosis.
The victim was last seen with her hair in a ponytail, bangs in the front and wearing a light green t-shirt, plaid shorts and carrying a gray purse with an orange plastic bag, the release said.
If you see her, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
