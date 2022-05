BMW is out testing an updated version of its 1-Series Hatchback, the current generation of which has been around since 2019. The updated 1-Series Hatchback should arrive sometime in 2023, and while we won't see it in the U.S., changes made to the car should feature on a similarly updated version of the related 2-Series Gran Coupe we do get here. The updated 2-Series Gran Coupe will likely arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model. There should also be updated versions of the related 1-Series sedan and 2-Series Active Tourer launched around the same time.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO