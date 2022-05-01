ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small tornado damages Perryville buildings

By Joe Millitzer
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – There was a small EF-1 tornado in Perryville around 5:00 pm Saturday. The damage was significant to trees along the outer road of I-55. Powerlines were brought down and the outer road was littered with debris, some of it coming from nearby barns that were torn to shreds by the fierce wind. The tornado is thought to have been more than one-fourth of a mile wide.

