TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

By Reuters
 2 days ago
FRANKFURT, May 1 (Reuters) - Holiday group TUI (TUIGn.DE) recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic.

The world's largest holiday company had in March reported 8.9 million bookings for the period stretching from winter to summer this year , as the number of holidaymakers rose toward pre-pandemic levels.

"Two trends are obvious: bookings are becoming considerably more premium and they are being made at a considerably shorter notice," Joussen wrote to staff. "This is good for turnover, margins and profitability."

TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

Reporting by Olaf Brenner Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

