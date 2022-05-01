Royals lose to Yankees 3-0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched six shutout innings and the New York Yankees manufactured just enough runs to beat...hutchpost.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched six shutout innings and the New York Yankees manufactured just enough runs to beat...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0