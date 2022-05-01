ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals lose to Yankees 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched six shutout innings and the New York Yankees manufactured just enough runs to beat...

Sporting and Dallas FC draw Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw with Dallas FC in MLS action. Salloi scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (2-6-2) in the 77th minute off a pass from Cameron Duke after Dallas’ Brandon Servania was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving two quick yellow cards.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Yankees Showing Off A New Powerful Duo In 2022

The New York Yankees enter the month of May with the best record in all of baseball. They just finished off a three-game sweep over the Kansas City Royals at Kaufmann Stadium and bumped their winning streak up to nine games. Their early success is thanks in large part to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past the Royals 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth, giving Judge five homers in his last five games and eight on the year. Clarke Schmidt earned the win in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino, and Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dylan Coleman took the loss in relief for Kansas City.
SPORTS
🏈 Rivas signs NFL free agent deal

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State offensive lineman and Hutch High graduate Josh Rivas has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants. Rivas played in 46 career games (23 starts) at K-State, earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention award as a senior.
MANHATTAN, KS
Royals win over Cards Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first major league home run, Brad Keller pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 to end a four-game losing streak. Witt had two hits, two RBIs and scored...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Red Sox host the Angels to begin 3-game series

LINE: Angels -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series. Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 3-6 in games decided by one run.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Top 10: Yankees, Mets cruise to the top of the rankings

We saw history made this week on the pitcher's mound, with Clayton Kershaw’s record-breaking night when he became the Dodgers' all-time strikeout leader and the Mets' combined no-hitter, which was only the second no-hitter in team history and the 17th combined no-hitter in MLB history. Where does that leave...
MLB
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/4/22

Justin Choi | FanGraphs: The Yankees haven’t been the best in the league in terms of plate discipline, but it hasn’t mattered all that much (as my colleague Sam also alluded to yesterday). The team has the best wRC+ in baseball, and they also own the sport’s best record at 18-6 after reeling off 11 wins in a row. New York also leads the league in average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and barrel rate. Hitting the ball hard leads the results, which is exactly what the Yanks are getting.
MLB
Draft complete for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the NFL draft having filled all of their biggest holes particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They addressed that area with cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round, safety Bryan Cook in the second and linebacker Leo Chenal in the third. They also landed help for Patrick Mahomes in the form of Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round and Kentucky offensive lineman Darrian Kinnard, who many viewed as a Day Two talent but who fell to Kansas City in the fifth round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
🏈 Chiefs continue roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on defensive end Melvin Ingram in the hopes of keeping him for next season, and they traded for Houston cornerback Lonnie Johnson to add a former second-round pick to their remade secondary. Also on Monday, the Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
