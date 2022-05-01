Man in hospital after being shot in leg on Moncrief Rd.

Man in hospital after shot in leg of Moncrief Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported it is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting on 4229 Moncrief Rd.

At approximately 1:44 a.m. Sunday, officers responded and located a man with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was notified and transported the victim to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit was notified and responded to the hospital and the scene.

The age of the victim has not been given, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group