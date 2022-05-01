ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

RPI professor to conduct research that will assist in design of ultra-efficient aircraft

By Staff Troyrecord
Saratogian
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. — Rensselaer Professor Michael Amitay has been awarded $800,000 from the Department of Defense as part of the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program (DURIP) to engage in research to advance the study of unsteady aerodynamics. “This will enable us to simulate a flight of an airplane...

www.saratogian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpi#Design#Aircraft#Wind Turbine#Aerospace Engineering#The Department Of Defense
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Scientists develop paper-thin loudspeaker that can turn any surface into an audio source

Scientists have developed a paper-thin loudspeaker that can turn any surface into an active audio source.The device that weighs just 2 grams and is the size of a human hand was made by researchers, including those from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.The tiny loudspeaker can potentially provide noise cancellation in critical environments like airplane cockpits and even three-dimensional audio in a theatre or theme park ride.It produces sound with minimal distortion, using only a fraction of the energy required by a traditional loudspeaker. The device, described recently in the IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics journal, can...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

New Catalyst Could Clean Natural Gas Engine Emissions

Palladium oxide catalyst cleans up emissions and enhances water vapor tolerance. A newly developed catalyst with unique, atomic-sized “rafts” does a better job than current technology for cleaning up emissions from natural gas engines. Natural gas-powered technology might become cleaner and more practical for trucks, off-road vehicles, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Perceptron: AI mixes concrete, designs molecules, and thinks with space lasers

This week’s roundup starts with a pair of forward-thinking studies from Facebook/Meta. The first is a collaboration with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign that aims at reducing the amount of emissions from concrete production. Concrete accounts for some 8 percent of carbon emissions, so even a small improvement could help us meet climate goals.
ENGINEERING
electrek.co

US Dept of Energy announces $3 billion toward EV battery manufacturing and supply chain

The US Department of Energy announced today a new $3 billion program going toward battery manufacturing and supply chain to support the transition to electric vehicles. The money is coming from the giant infrastructure bill from last year, which also included $7.5 billion for electric transit vehicles and another $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What is Genomics?

Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of science that focuses on the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes. A genome is an organism’s complete set of DNA, including all of its genes. An organism’s genes direct the production of proteins with the assistance of enzymes and messenger molecules. Genomics contrasts with genetics, which refers to the study of individual genes and their roles in inheritance. Instead, genomics aims at the collective characterization and quantification of genes, their interrelations and influence on the organism.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

What Is It Like To Work at a Particle Accelerator?

Kathleen Ratcliffe and Tien Fak Tan have cooperated over the last several years to help create the superconducting accelerator that will power new scientific breakthroughs at SLAC’s X-ray laser. According to Kathleen Ratcliffe and Tien Fak Tan, managers of the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, upgrading an accelerator is similar to modernizing a home. It only takes a little more teamwork and a deep grasp of the physics and technology that makes accelerators work.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chip-scale Floquet topological insulators for 5G wireless systems

Floquet topological insulators, which have an exotic topological order sustained by time-varying Hamiltonians, could be of use in a range of technologies, including wireless communications, radar and quantum information processing. However, demonstrations of photonic Floquet topological insulators have been limited to systems that emulate time with a spatial dimension, which preserves time-reversal symmetry and thus removes valuable features including non-reciprocal topological protection. Here we report photonic Floquet topological insulators based on quasi-electrostatic wave propagation in switched-capacitor networks. The approach provides non-reciprocal Floquet topological insulators for electromagnetic waves and opens a large topological bandgap that spans up to gigahertz frequencies. Our devices exploit time modulation to operate beyond the delay"“bandwidth limit of conventional linear time-invariant electromagnetic structures and therefore offer large delays, despite the broad bandwidth. The Floquet topological insulator is integrated into a complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor (CMOS) chip, and we illustrate its potential for 5G wireless systems by showing that it can be used for multi-antenna full-duplex wireless operation and true-time-delay-based broadband beamforming.
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

From automated trains to vaccine production, Siemens is changing the world with digitalization

In October 2021, a driverless train made its debut in Hamburg, Germany. Unlike automated monorails at airports, or the few driverless subway lines that exist around the world—which run only on their own tracks—the automated train in Hamburg shares its tracks with human-operated trains. It maneuvers through main rail traffic all on its own, matching the train timetable to the second, and operates in a more energy-efficient manner. The digital S-Bahn, a project by Siemens and Deutsche Bahn with the city of Hamburg, can transport up to 30% more passengers than non-automated trains, all while reducing energy consumption by up to 30%.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy