DeWine office launches military resource webpage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The officer of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine launched a new resource webpage for service members in recognition of Military Appreciation Month in May.

The new hub on the Governor’s official website has information for both military members and their families on numerous subjects from job opportunities, education, healthcare, and more.

“Ohio’s commitment to our men and women in uniform, and their families, has a long history, and we are building on that foundation to make resources more visible and accessible,” said Governor DeWine.

“Providing an all-encompassing resource for military members and their families will help them access all the opportunities Ohio has to offer including information on reciprocity licenses, growing our federal and defense installations, and much more.”

The state has more than 800,000 veterans, military retirees, active-duty personnel, reservists, and National Guard members, according to the Governor’s office.

To view the new military webpage, you can click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.