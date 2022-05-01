ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine office launches military resource webpage

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45F5Bn_0fPj2Qcx00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The officer of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine launched a new resource webpage for service members in recognition of Military Appreciation Month in May.

The new hub on the Governor’s official website has information for both military members and their families on numerous subjects from job opportunities, education, healthcare, and more.

“Ohio’s commitment to our men and women in uniform, and their families, has a long history, and we are building on that foundation to make resources more visible and accessible,” said Governor DeWine.

Dave Thomas Foundation & HOMAGE partner for National Foster Care Month

“Providing an all-encompassing resource for military members and their families will help them access all the opportunities Ohio has to offer including information on reciprocity licenses, growing our federal and defense installations, and much more.”

The state has more than 800,000 veterans, military retirees, active-duty personnel, reservists, and National Guard members, according to the Governor’s office.

To view the new military webpage, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
MARION, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
WKBN

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana

The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process for businesses vying for a medical marijuana license and permit physicians to prescribe the drug where they “reasonably” believe it will help a patient.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP voters have largely forgiven Ohio Gov. DeWine for peak COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears poised to stave off a primary challenge and win renomination from his party. With days remaining before the state’s May 3 primary, polling shows DeWine leading a Republican field that also includes former Rep. Jim Renacci, businessman and farmer Joe Blystone, and former state Rep. Ron Hood.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Candidates for Ohio Governor vie for your vote

In the final days leading up to Tuesday's election, campaigning in the race for Ohio's governor is almost non-stop. 21 News grilled the major candidates to find out why they believe they are the best person for that job. Governor Mike DeWine in is proud of the state's job creation...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webpage#Job Opportunities#Dewine Office Launches#Wcmh#National Guard
WTRF- 7News

Ohio refuse officers find puppy under trash in dumpster

An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy