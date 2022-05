Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Benton Whitley didn’t have a lot of time to make a decision. At the conclusion of last week’s NFL Draft, his agent’s phone started to ring non-stop. Whitley, a Minnechaug alum and star linebacker at Holy Cross, wasn’t selected in the draft, but almost a dozen teams from across the league were reaching out in an attempt to sign him as a free agent.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO