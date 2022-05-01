ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard and the Toffees find themselves with six must-win games remaining, beginning when the Blues visit Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Defeat to Liverpool last weekend saw Everton (29 points – 18th place)...

soccer.nbcsports.com

SB Nation

‘This is not Chelsea standard at all’

Chelsea’s appalling record at Goodison Park continued yesterday in a 1-0 defeat that featured everything frustrating and nothing not-frustrating, including yet another gift of a goal to the opposition, largely non-incisive attacking play, and some wondersaves from their goalkeeper when we did manage to create a few chances. Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: 'Pickford's saves have kept their dreams alive'

With an unbroken run in England's top flight stretching back to 1954, Everton aren't about to give up their status among the elite without a fight. Their critical 1-0 win over Chelsea was a full-blooded football spectacle, with fireworks and smoke bombs playing cameo roles. But aside from Richarlison's winner,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scott Parker: Bournemouth boss to savour promotion to Premier League

Boss Scott Parker says he will savour the feeling of Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League, achieved with a game to spare after their victory against Nottingham Forest. Forest's hopes of challenging the Cherries for second place were ended with Kieffer Moore's late winner. It means Bournemouth and Parker avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jordan Pickford makes stunning save

Everton moved two points away from Premier League safety as Richarlison’s goal earned Frank Lampard a priceless victory against former side Chelsea at a raucous Goodison Park.Burnley’s victory over Watford yesterday left the Toffees five points adrift in the relegation zone but Everton responded in style in front of their own fans to boost their relegation hopes, as Leeds were dragged into the fight.Everton made life difficult for Chelsea in a heated first half that saw five yellow cards but few goalscoring chances. Richarlison then punished Cesar Azpilicueta as the Chelsea captain was caught in possession, before finishing beyond...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana 1-1

ROME (AP) — A late equalizer earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, keeping alive the Bergamo club’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe. Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Freiburg vetoes joint merchandise with Leipzig at cup final

BERLIN (AP) — There will be no official half-and-half scarves at the German Cup final this year. Cup finalist Freiburg has forbidden the use of its logo or crest for any joint commemorative merchandise with opponent Leipzig. Rival fans have long criticized Leipzig as an artificial club whose existence...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put an end to their recent run of poor form as they host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.United have won just one of their past six games but avoided a third consecutive defeat after Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday.Man Utd vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League build-upThe team’s slide has seen them fall away from top-four contention under Ralf Ragnick, who has accepted an offer to become Austria’s next head coach alongside a consultancy role at the club.It adds to the sense that United’s season is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool protects 2-0 lead in CL semifinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. VILLARREAL vs. LIVERPOOL (0-2) Liverpool is in charge of one of the two England vs. Spain semifinals and is looking to reach a third final in five years under Jurgen Klopp while staying on course for a quadruple of major trophies. Klopp rested key players such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in the English Premier League on Saturday for the game at Newcastle, which Liverpool won to maintain its record of just one loss in all competitions in 2022. Failure to advance could mean the end of the European dream for Villarreal for a while as it sits only seventh in the Spanish league, nine points from the final qualification place for the Champions League. It remains unclear if coach Unai Emery will be able to count on some key players because of injuries, including veteran defender Raúl Albiol and forwards Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma. Moreno missed the first leg with a muscle problem, while Albiol is nursing a knock. Midfielder Yéremy Pino is out with a muscle problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER

