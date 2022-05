Country music fans are mourning the death of Naomi Judd, who died at the age of 76 (via Deadline). Born Diana Ellen Judd in 1946 (via AP News), she is best known for the music she recorded in the 1980s and '90s with daughter Wynonna as part of the five-time Grammy Award-winning country music duo The Judds. Naomi died on the eve of a well-earned honor. The Country Music Hall of Fame intended to induct her, along with Wynonna, as a member of The Judds (via CNN and Twitter).

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO