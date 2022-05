The Las Vegas Raiders made a number of excellent moves in the undrafted ranks towards the end of the 2022 NFL Draft. From adding depth at all positions of need, as well as some who could make the 53-man roster, one player stands out because he brings energy and a strong effort to the field. That player is USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. A senior with the potential to make an impression not only on the Raiders’ coaches but also on Raider Nation as a whole.

