2 paramedics, driver injured in head-on crash east of Palmdale

Two paramedics and another person were injured in a head-on crash Saturday night east of Palmdale.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near 136th Street East.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the two paramedics were on their way to a house fire in the Lake Los Angeles area when they collided with a car.

The driver of the vehicle and the two paramedics were sent to Antelope Valley Hospital.

The paramedics suffered moderate injuries, though the condition of the driver injured is unclear.

The crash is currently being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the collision is unknown.