ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

2 paramedics, driver injured in head-on crash east of Palmdale

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

Two paramedics and another person were injured in a head-on crash Saturday night east of Palmdale.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near 136th Street East.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the two paramedics were on their way to a house fire in the Lake Los Angeles area when they collided with a car.

The driver of the vehicle and the two paramedics were sent to Antelope Valley Hospital.

The paramedics suffered moderate injuries, though the condition of the driver injured is unclear.

The crash is currently being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Comments / 6

Renee Ferreira Lupinetti
2d ago

the cause was most likely the other driver didn't pull over while their sirens were blasting & they were racing to get to the fire. I can't believe how many times I've witnessed this. PULL OVER TO THE RIGHT & LET EMERGENCY VEHICLES THROUGH!!!!

Reply(1)
8
Related
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run: Sheriff’s Department

A 29-year-old Victorville man died after a hit-and-run collision with an SUV in Adelanto on Wednesday, and the driver of the other vehicle has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of Palmdale Road and Pearmain Street, the Sheriff’s Department said in a […]
ADELANTO, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Canyon Country crash

A bicyclist has been killed after a crash in Canyon Country. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 21500 block of Sand Canyon Road. Authorities said that hte bicyclist was struck by a vehicle but has not specified if this was a hit-and-run. Police have yet to release more information. 
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Palmdale, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Traffic Accident#Antelope Valley Hospital
CBS LA

$18.8 million settlement reached in Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Munoz

An $18.8 million-settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed in a crash with a red light-running Lamborghini SUV and the family of the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel.The settlement was reached on behalf of the family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz, who was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, when a Lamborghini ran a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue and slammed into her vehicle as she tried to turn left during rush hour traffic. She had been on her way home from her job at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.Brendan Khuri,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Woman found dead at Palmdale home where suspect was barricaded

A woman was found dead Saturday inside a Palmdale home where an assault with a deadly weapon suspect had earlier barricaded himself, authorities said. The incident was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Personnel from the sheriff's...
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
americanmilitarynews.com

Army Ranger dies after hit by car; mysterious texts found

Within hours of returning home from military service, an Army Ranger and West Point graduate was hit by a car in Huntington Beach, Calif. He died from his injuries nearly a week later on April 23, but mysterious text messages suggest foul play may have involved, reports revealed this week.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTSM

Body found inside Upper Valley motel, EPPD investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside an Upper Valley motel Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Best Western Sunland Park Inn, located just south of I-10 on Sunland Park, around noon when police were dispatched to reports of Criminal Mischief. According to a police spokesperson, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTLA

LASD: Son stabbed mother in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Gadsden Avenue around 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the unidentified teen. The teen’s mother told law enforcement that the 17-year-old made lewd gestures […]
LANCASTER, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy