Suspect in non-fatal WVC stabbing, shooting identified

A woman was arrested Saturday night after police found one man shot and another stabbed in West Valley City.

Police responded to a call of two men being wounded in the area of 4440 W. Trinity Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

One victim, a 48-year-old man, was found lying in front of the home with a gunshot wound. The other, a 32-year-old man, was in the kitchen with stab wounds. They were both transported to an area hospital in critical condition. In an update provided Monday, both men were still listed as critical but stable.

Police also found a woman and a teenager at the scene. The woman was also taken to the hospital after fainting, but was later taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of felony discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

On Monday, West Valley City Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Terica Savas-Caldwell.

"The events leading up to this incident, as well as the relationships among those involved, are currently under investigation," WVCPD wrote in the update.

Officers were able to locate both the gun and knife they believe were used in the incident.

Earlier the same evening, a man died from his wounds after a separate and unrelated stabbing incident in West Valley City.