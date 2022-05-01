ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Nancy Pelosi visits Zelensky in Kyiv: ‘We are here until victory is won’

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7end_0fPiz4Xh00

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed her country’s commitment to defending Ukraine against Vladimir Putin during a visit to Kyiv , where she met Ukraine ’s President Volodymyr Zelensky .

She was pictured meeting Mr Zelensky on Sunday morning, and said she stopped in Kyiv with a congressional delegation who are enroute to Poland for further talks with leaders there.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement after her visit.

Images showed the pair walking in Kyiv and shaking hands outside a presidential building. The two sides then held talks about Ukraine’s fight against Russia, and US assistance.

“The United States is the leader in strong support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression,” Mr Zelensky afterwards wrote on Twitter along with a video of Ms Pelosi’s visit. “Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state”.

She is now the most high-profile US lawmaker to visit the country, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Mr Zelensky last weekend.

“Our Congressional delegation is honoured to be with you [Mr Zelensky], to thank you for your leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defence of democracy,” the House Speaker said in a video shared on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OX0pI_0fPiz4Xh00

“We are here to say to you, we are with you till this fight is over,” she continued. “We are here until victory is won”.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to pass a more than $33bn (£26bn) aid package for Ukraine, which Ms Pelosi said includes over $20bn (£16bn) for weapons, ammunition and other military assistance.

The remainder would go towards direct economic assistance to Ukraine’s government and humanitarian aid.

The full Congressional delegation included Democrat representatives Gregory Meeks, Adam Schiff, Jim McGovern, Jason Crow, Barbara and Bill Keating.

Additional reporting by Reuters and The Associated Press.

Comments / 4

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Zelensky says he’s had 10 attempts on his life: ‘It means there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the assassination attempts against him do not worry him as much as the torture and war crimes being reported in his besieged country.Mr Zelensky added that getting used to a war is the worst possible habit, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine inched closer to the 70th day mark this week.“Well, that’s 10 assassination attempts, means that there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Channel 9.“That’s not bad, when people are being tortured, when the bodies of people are found in the wells... I think,...
WORLD
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gregory Meeks
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#House#Russian#State#Defense#Ukrainian
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy