ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul engage in war of words after Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAOgk_0fPiz3ey00

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul exchanged words on social media after Katie Taylor’s win over Amanda Serrano in New York.

Ireland’s undisputed champion Taylor clinched a thrilling split decision victory at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

And McGregor was one of the first to congratulate his compatriot after her historic victory.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: “Katie Taylor The Greatest! Absolutely incredible boxing! Take a bow ladies! What a contest!”

Paul is Serrano’s promoter and was ever-present in the build-up to the fight.

And when the internet sensation conducted his post-fight interview in the ring, McGregor added: “Who the f*** is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Savile glasses?”

Paul responded later on in the night by saying: “I’m the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have. The one who has won five fights in the past two years while you have lost five.

“The one who isn’t owned by Dana White. The one who made the fight you just watched happen. The one who got your hero Katie Taylor paid, that’s who.”

McGregor then simply posted a picture of Saville as he continued to goad the YouTube boxer who has been calling him out for a fight for several years.

And when asked in the post-fight press conference about his exchange with McGregor, Paul said: “It is what it is. Of course Conor’s watching to support Katie and we have a little bit of banter back and forth, but of course he always has something to say.

“But, he doesn’t really have a place to talk, right?

“He hasn’t won a fight in five years, [UFC president Dana White] owns him and I’m the one who got Katie Taylor a big payday and that’s his hero.

“So, Conor McGregor’s not tall enough to ride a rollercoaster and I feel bad for him and he’s ducking me, so we’ll get that settled one day.”

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Holly Holm reveals interest in moving back to boxing for Katie Taylor matchup: “It does get me excited”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has her eyes set on a return to the ring. The former boxer is interested in fighting lightweight champion Katie Taylor next. ‘KT’ and Amanda Serrano are fresh off the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The two champions headlined Madison Square Garden, a first for a female fight. The bout ended up living up to the hype, at times, a rarity in boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Jake Paul
Boxing Insider

Sergey Kovalev Backing Dmitry Bivol Against Canelo Alvarez

Despite reigning over the light heavyweight division as WBA champion for the better part of the past five years, Dmitry Bivol’s chances of beating Canelo Alvarez are being viewed as slim to none. In the mind of the betting world and according to the prognostication of media pundits and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Dmitry Bivol Sees Canelo Fight as 'The Moment' To Showcase His Skills

Less than a month before Saul “Canelo” Alvarez invaded the light heavyweight division for the first time and knocked out Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds in November 2019, Dmitry Bivol was preparing for another defense of his WBA title, which turned out to be a near-shutout 12-round victory over Lenin Castillo.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
bjpenndotcom

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew sends a warning to Jake Paul: “I’ve seen you do with a couple of UFC guys – for every action there’s a reaction”

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew has made it clear that he would not tolerate Jake Paul trying to start a ruckus with him. Paul has been known to ruffle the feathers of many within the world of combat sports. He’s taken aim at the likes of Tyron Woodley, who he’s beaten twice, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and even UFC President Dana White.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol – Canelo Alvarez face off at Las Vegas grand arrival

By Jim Calfa: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol towered over Canelo Alvarez during their face-off today at their grand arrivals in Las Vegas, Nevada. When the two fighters came together for the face-off on stage, the unbeaten Russian talent Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) looked like he meant business, staring down at the shorter Canelo, making it clear that he’s not going to let him take his WBA 175-lb title.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy