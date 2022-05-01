Conor McGregor and Jake Paul engage in war of words after Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul exchanged words on social media after Katie Taylor’s win over Amanda Serrano in New York.

Ireland’s undisputed champion Taylor clinched a thrilling split decision victory at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

And McGregor was one of the first to congratulate his compatriot after her historic victory.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: “Katie Taylor The Greatest! Absolutely incredible boxing! Take a bow ladies! What a contest!”

Paul is Serrano’s promoter and was ever-present in the build-up to the fight.

And when the internet sensation conducted his post-fight interview in the ring, McGregor added: “Who the f*** is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Savile glasses?”

Paul responded later on in the night by saying: “I’m the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have. The one who has won five fights in the past two years while you have lost five.

“The one who isn’t owned by Dana White. The one who made the fight you just watched happen. The one who got your hero Katie Taylor paid, that’s who.”

McGregor then simply posted a picture of Saville as he continued to goad the YouTube boxer who has been calling him out for a fight for several years.

And when asked in the post-fight press conference about his exchange with McGregor, Paul said: “It is what it is. Of course Conor’s watching to support Katie and we have a little bit of banter back and forth, but of course he always has something to say.

“But, he doesn’t really have a place to talk, right?

“He hasn’t won a fight in five years, [UFC president Dana White] owns him and I’m the one who got Katie Taylor a big payday and that’s his hero.

“So, Conor McGregor’s not tall enough to ride a rollercoaster and I feel bad for him and he’s ducking me, so we’ll get that settled one day.”