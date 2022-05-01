ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists are beaming Earth's location to contact aliens despite the warnings

By Mert Erdemir
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBm9w_0fPiyUGj00

If a person is lost in the wilderness, they have two options. They can search for civilization, or they could make themselves easy to spot by building a fire or writing HELP in big letters. For scientists interested in the question of whether intelligent aliens exist, the options are much the same.

For over 70 years, astronomers have been scanning for radio or optical signals from other civilizations in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, called SETI. Most scientists are confident that life exists on many of the 300 million potentially habitable worlds in the Milky Way galaxy. Astronomers also think there is a decent chance some life forms have developed intelligence and technology. But no signals from another civilization have ever been detected, a mystery that is called “The Great Silence.”

While SETI has long been a part of mainstream science, METI, or messaging extraterrestrial intelligence, has been less common.

I’m a professor of astronomy who has written extensively about the search for life in the universe. I also serve on the advisory council for a nonprofit research organization that’s designing messages to send to extraterrestrial civilizations.

In the coming months, two teams of astronomers are going to send messages into space in an attempt to communicate with any intelligent aliens who may be out there listening.

These efforts are like building a big bonfire in the woods and hoping someone finds you. But some people question whether it is wise to do this at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0M75_0fPiyUGj00
The Pioneer 10 spacecraft carries this plaque, which describes some basic information about humans and the Earth. Carl Sagan, Frank Drake, Linda Salzman Sagan, NASA Ames Research Center/WikimediaCommons

The history of METI

Early attempts to contact life off Earth were quixotic messages in a bottle.

In 1972, NASA launched the Pioneer 10 spacecraft toward Jupiter, carrying a plaque with a line drawing of a man and a woman and symbols to show where the craft originated. In 1977, NASA followed this up with the famous Golden Record attached to the Voyager 1 spacecraft.

These spacecraft – as well as their twins, Pioneer 11 and Voyager 2 – have now all left the solar system. But in the immensity of space, the odds that these or any other physical objects will be found are fantastically minuscule.

Electromagnetic radiation is a much more effective beacon.

Astronomers beamed the first radio message designed for alien ears from the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico in 1974. The series of 1s and 0s was designed to convey simple information about humanity and biology and was sent toward the globular cluster M13. Since M13 is 25,000 light-years away, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a reply.

In addition to these purposeful attempts at sending a message to aliens, wayward signals from television and radio broadcasts have been leaking into space for nearly a century. This ever-expanding bubble of earthly babble has already reached millions of stars. But there is a big difference between a focused blast of radio waves from a giant telescope and diffuse leakage – the weak signal from a show like “I Love Lucy” fades below the hum of radiation left over from the Big Bang soon after it leaves the solar system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFRq9_0fPiyUGj00
The new FAST telescope in China is the largest radio telescope ever built and will be used to send a message toward the center of the galaxy. Ou Dongqu/Xinhua via Getty Images

Sending new messages

Nearly half a century after the Arecibo message, two international teams of astronomers are planning new attempts at alien communication. One is using a giant new radio telescope, and the other is choosing a compelling new target.

One of these new messages will be sent from the world’s largest radio telescope in China sometime in 2023. The telescope, with a 1,640-foot (500-meter) diameter, will beam a series of radio pulses over a broad swath of sky. These on-off pulses are like the 1s and 0s of digital information.

The message is called “The Beacon in the Galaxy” and includes prime numbers and mathematical operators, the biochemistry of life, human forms, the Earth’s location, and a time stamp. The team is sending the message toward a group of millions of stars near the center of the Milky Way galaxy, about 10,000 to 20,000 light-years from Earth. While this maximizes the pool of potential aliens, it means it will be tens of thousands of years before Earth may get a reply.

The other attempt is targeting only a single star, but with the potential for a much quicker reply. On Oct. 4, 2022, a team from the Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station in England will beam a message toward the star TRAPPIST-1. This star has seven planets, three of which are Earth-like worlds in the so-called “Goldilocks zone” – meaning they could be home to liquid and potentially life, too. TRAPPIST-1 is just 39 light-years away, so it could take as few as 78 years for intelligent life to receive the message and Earth to get the reply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZ3yU_0fPiyUGj00
The center of the Milky Way galaxy may be home to intelligent life, but some researchers think contacting aliens is a bad idea. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA/CXC/STScI

Ethical questions

The prospect of alien contact is ripe with ethical questions, and METI is no exception.

The first is: Who speaks for Earth? In the absence of any international consultation with the public, decisions about what message to send and where to send it are in the hands of a small group of interested scientists.

But there is also a much deeper question. If you are lost in the woods, getting found is obviously a good thing. When it comes to whether humanity should be broadcasting a message to aliens, the answer is much less clear-cut.

Before he died, iconic physicist Stephen Hawking was outspoken about the danger of contacting aliens with superior technology. He argued that they could be malign and, if given Earth’s location, might destroy humanity. Others see no extra risk since a truly advanced civilization would already know of our existence. And there is interest. Russian-Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner has offered $1 million for the best design of a new message and an effective way to transmit it.

To date, no international regulations govern METI, so the experiments will continue, despite concerns.

For now, intelligent aliens remain in the realm of science fiction. Books like “The Three-Body Problem” by Cixin Liu offer somber and thought-provoking perspectives on what the success of METI efforts might look like. It doesn’t end well for humanity in the books. If humans ever do make contact in real life, I hope the aliens come in peace.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 44

Joe Patroni
2d ago

Very bad idea especially being if another life form has the technology to travel faster than light and come here, they will have the technology to destroy us!!

Reply(5)
16
James Thaxton
2d ago

I'm on the side that say bad idea. Is it be naive to assume that they'd just share algorithms and specs? Given a living organism's nature to seek consumption for its profit, you might invite all of the same issues that we present here on Earth, i.e exploitation of the planet, resources and living organisms, slavery, conquest and colonization, competition, introduction of new diseases, etc.

Reply(1)
7
A. Mark Perry
2d ago

The earth and everyday people are beaming earths location on a daily basis! Radio waves ,satellite transmissions,lights sounds... it all travels throughout space and we pick up on these things from a distance so why would anyone think that other intelligence wouldn't? It isn't just scientists and most likely others know that we are here already!

Reply(4)
4
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Extraterrestrial Life#Aliens#Seti
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Daily Mail

'Toughest creature on Earth' finds its kryptonite: Tardigrades suffocate in snails' SLIME – but can hitch a ride on their shells, study finds

They are known as one of the most indestructible life forms on Earth. But scientists may have uncovered tardigrades' kryptonite after discovering that the microscopic creatures suffocate when exposed to snail slime. It's a fine balance, however, as researchers say the gastropods can also be of benefit to tardigrades –...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
IFLScience

Anthropologist Believes Ancient Human Species Could Still Be Alive In The Forests Of Flores Island

In 2003, archaeologists looking for evidence of the migration of modern humans from Asia to Australia stumbled across a small, fairly complete skeleton of an extinct human species on the Indonesian island of Flores, which came to be known as Homo floresiensis. Or, as it became more commonly known, the Hobbit, after the small, breakfast-guzzling creatures from J.R.R. Tolkein's The Hobbit.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy