Austin Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan with Eid toy drive

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the holy month of Ramadan coming to a close, practicing Muslims around the world are preparing for the Eid celebration. The holiday is marked with a special morning prayer, gifts and feasts with family and friends.

For newer Muslim residents to the Austin area, a group of local nonprofits has teamed up to make this first Eid celebration in the city one worth remembering.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwat9_0fPiyODb00
    With the holy month of Ramadan coming to a close, practicing Muslims around the world are preparing for the Eid celebration. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0li0Ij_0fPiyODb00
    With the holy month of Ramadan coming to a close, practicing Muslims around the world are preparing for the Eid celebration. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8H7H_0fPiyODb00
    With the holy month of Ramadan coming to a close, practicing Muslims around the world are preparing for the Eid celebration. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

More than 70 individuals donated money for Eid gifts to go to children ranging in age from infancy to 18 years old. On Saturday, volunteers gathered to wrap toys for new refugees, distributing them to single parents, survivors of sexual assault and other vulnerable families.

“We really wanted to bring some joy to the kids for the holiday and bring them toys and let them be kids again,” said Muna Marawi, a toy drive volunteer. “They’ve gone through so much hardship and conflict.”

Eid’s celebration depends on the lunar calendar and when a new moon is sighted each year. This year’s holiday will be observed on Monday.

