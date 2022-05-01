ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Violent Saturday night in New Orleans leaves at least two dead, more injured

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RRn5_0fPiyCct00

Bullets were flying in several New Orleans neighborhoods Saturday night.

The NOPD says it started just before 5:00pm in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive in Algiers.

"Initial reports shows one male sustained single gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the male dead on the scene,"  Public Information Officer Breanna Bringier said in an email.  "There are two individuals that have been detained by NOPD."

Less than an hour later a man was shot in New Orleans East.

"The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7000 block of Lawrence Rd."

Bringier said initial reports showed a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries."

Shortly after 8:00pm, the call came in of two people shot in the Bywater neighborhood.

"The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the 700 block of Poland."

The public information officer said there were two victims.

"Initial reports show one female and one male  sustained single gunshot wounds to their bodies. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries."

Bringier later said at least one of the victims had died.

"The shooting in the 700 block of Poland has now been updated to a homicide."

She says the adult female died.

Just after 1:00am, police were responding to another shooting on the Westbank.

"The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the 2200 block of Cobblestone. Initial reports show a male sustained two gunshot wounds to his body."

EMS transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Irlondria Campbell McCormick
2d ago

Lord deliver NOLA from senseless killings! Take away the hate and guns and replace them with love and the Bible. In Jesus name, I pray. Amen.

Public Safety
