Eddie Hearn rejects $1m win from Jake Paul bet following Katie Taylor victory over Amanda Serrano

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
 2 days ago

Eddie Hearn has rejected Jake Paul ’s $1 million bet winnings after Katie Taylor’s victory over Amanda Serrano on Saturday night.

Taylor clinched a unanimous decision victory over Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York as she retained her undisputed lightweight status.

Prior to the fight, Serrano’s promoter Paul bet Taylor’s representative Hearn $1m as the pair were both overwhelmingly convinced their fighter would win.

Yet in the aftermath of Taylor’s triumph, Hearn called for Paul to give the sum of money to charity instead.

Speaking to iFL TV , he said: “He can keep it, give it to charity. We agreed beforehand, because it didn’t go down very well with certain people.

“Promoters shouldn’t be betting on the fight. We’ve got another something that we’re working on, charity-related.

“We’ll maybe make that fight [Jake Paul vs Cheavon Clarke] off the back of the bet.”

Earlier on this week, Paul claimed he could beat anyone in Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable who has had less than 10 professional fights.

Hearn then called on him to face Olympian Cheavon Clarke who only made his pro debut back in February.

Paul is 5-0 as a pro boxer, with his last win coming in a rematch with Tyron Woodley in December of last year.

Bill Jones
2d ago

Neither Paul brother is TRULY undefeated in a Boxing Match...They are exhibition match boxers that have only fought old guys or NBA or MMA guys....I want to see them box 1. An actual boxer. 2. A boxer age appropriate and 3. A real 10 round bout....not 5 round exhibition fight

Boxing Scene

Hearn, Paul Did Not Go Forward With $1 Million Bet on Taylor-Serrano

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul did not move forward with their planned $1 million bet on the outcome of Saturday night's showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight crown with a very tough ten round split decision win over Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
