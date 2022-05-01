Former Mayor of Peekskill off the ballot for NYS Assembly

Andre Rainey has been taken off the ballot for the New York State Assembly.

According to Rainey, County Legislator Colin Smith challenged the signatures on his petition. The Board of Elections found some of the signatures were not valid for various reasons.

They disqualified 75 because they signed for more than one candidate. Another 180 were disqualified for writing in their address as a municipality instead of a town or city close to them.

Rainey says he was not aware of what happened. He is still encouraging everyone to vote.