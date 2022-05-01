ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Former Mayor of Peekskill off the ballot for NYS Assembly

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxKVS_0fPixjWX00

Andre Rainey has been taken off the ballot for the New York State Assembly.

According to Rainey, County Legislator Colin Smith challenged the signatures on his petition. The Board of Elections found some of the signatures were not valid for various reasons.

They disqualified 75 because they signed for more than one candidate. Another 180 were disqualified for writing in their address as a municipality instead of a town or city close to them.

Rainey says he was not aware of what happened. He is still encouraging everyone to vote.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

NY governor faces fallout of running mate resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - When New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took office last year after her predecessor resigned in a sexual harassment scandal, one of her first big decisions was appointing a lieutenant governor who could help restore trust in government. Her choice - and attempt at a reset -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peekskill, NY
Government
City
Peekskill, NY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Nys Assembly#The Board Of Elections
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS New York

New York attorney general sounds off as Trump appeals $10,000 a day contempt ruling

NEW YORK -- The New York State attorney general's office tells CBS2 it's nearly done with its civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Lawyers still want to search two of former President Donald Trump's cellphones. They also want to examine a laptop and desktop computer of his longtime executive assistant. A third-party firm has identified 151 people or entities that might have documents sought by the attorney general's office. On Monday, a New York State judge held Trump in civil contempt and fined him $10,000 per day. He failed to comply with a subpoena for documents relating to the probe into his company's finances. Trump has appealed the ruling. "The judge's order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas. We've seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different," James said. 
POTUS
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy