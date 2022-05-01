ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

UNC Football: Jeremiah Gemmel signs with the San Francisco 49ers

By Nick Delahanty
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UNC football standout linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel has signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, former UNC football standout Jeremiah Gemmel was not selected during the 2022 NFL Draft. However, it didn’t take long for Gemmel to find a new home. Shortly after...

