ST. LOUIS — When families streamed into Forest Park Sunday morning, many of them were there for a walk to cover new ground in the fight against muscular dystrophy. "You know for me the diagnosis was one of the most important aspects because it provided some important answers," Lauren Wilson said. "Although there is no treatment or cure for my particular form of muscular dystrophy, just knowing what it was was a relief."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO