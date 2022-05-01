On the Record with NYC Comptroller Brad Lander: Mayor’s city budget

NEW YORK (PIX11)—Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his $99.7 billion executive budget for the city earlier this week.

The plan allocates funds to address public safety, education, homeless shelters and childcare. But, City Comptroller Brad Lander feels Adams neglected to address the situation at Rikers Island.

Lander joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the mayor’s budget.

