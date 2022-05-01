Inside the Octopus, the Luxury 414-Foot Superyacht With a Submarine
There's luxury travel and then there's chartering a megayacht. If you've got $2.2 million to spend on a week's vacation, here's what you get for the...www.newsweek.com
There's luxury travel and then there's chartering a megayacht. If you've got $2.2 million to spend on a week's vacation, here's what you get for the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1