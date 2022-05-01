ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Caitlin Keen wins Flying Pig half marathon

Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article40 restaurants come together for "Pierogi for Peace" 40 restaurants come together for "Pierogi for Peace" Crime survivors join...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Runners Zac Holtkamp and Grace McCarron won the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday morning. The 26.2 mile run started near Paul Brown Stadium at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped around the city. Holtkamp, who is from Alexandria, KY, won first place in the men’s race and McCarron from Loveland, Ohio...
MARATHON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Hamilton County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Restaurants
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Half Marathon#Food Waste#Crime#Compost#Food Drink#Hamilton County Resource
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The diverse geography of Jamaica has led to the evolution of many different culinary traditions. Some of these traditions have become staples in the American restaurant industry. One of these is the Jamaican restaurant experience. Whether you’re looking for a casual family-friendly meal or an authentic taste of the islands— there’s a Jamaican restaurant for you. Cincinnati is home to a growing number of Jamaican restaurants, and we’ve rounded up the top 5 most popular ones.
Inyerself

"White Castle" Arguably America's First Fast Food Burger Joint

I drive by a White Castle every day at approximately 5 am and marvel at the line-up of cars in the drive-thru line. It was about this time I realized White Castle must be offering breakfast, or people like the burgers this early in the morning. I was happy it was the former, and breakfast was on the menu. Why so excited for breakfast in the morning from White Castle?
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Restaurant sets opening in former Don Pablo's space in Norwood's Rookwood Pavilion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former Don Pablo's restaurant space in Norwood's Rookwood Pavilion is getting new life as a Florida restaurant chain sets its opening for the first week of May. Florida-based Ford's Garage opens its first Cincinnati location at 2692 Madison Road on May 5. The Cincinnati...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 19

Cincinnati Magazine Iconic Eats

Mexican Street Corn Salad (Elote) Courtesy of Gramma Debbie's Kitchen 3 cups Corn Kernels 1/2 bunch Fresh Cilantro, fine chopped 3 stalks Green Onions, sliced thin 1 small Red Pepper, chopped small 1 whole Lime, zested and quartered 1/4 cup Mayonnaise 2 TBSP Crema Mexicano , or Sour Cream 1 TBSP Col De's Elote Spice Blend (1 tsp Citric Acid, 1 tsp Salt, ½ tsp Black pepper, ½ tsp Paprika, ½ Chili Powder) 1 cup Quesa fresca, crumbled Saute corn in a hot skillet with a touch of your favorite cooking oil. It's OK if it gets a little browned! Do a fine chop on your cilantro. Thin slice the green onion, the white part and as much of the green as is usable. Wearing gloves, split the jalapeno lengthwise. If you like things really spicy hot, leave the seeds in. If not, scrape them out and discard. Slice the Pepper as thin as you can. Blend the Mayo, Crema Mexicano with the spice blend and the lime zest. Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the chopped onion, herbs and jalapeno, squeeze the juice from the lime quarters, stir to combine. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the dressing. Toss with the crumbled cheese and serve. Join the Cincinnati State Alumni Association in a virtual event on May 5th at 6:00 p.m. Here are some of the things you will enjoy: • Dinner for 4 • Cook your meals virtually alongside our Alumni Chefs: Dillon Ruby '13, Debbie Gannaway '72 & Kyle Nared '09 • Your Cinco de Mayo party kit will include all the ingrex2;dients you need to make a 4-person meal of Mexican Street Corn Salad, Chicken Enchiladas over Mexican Rice and Refried Beans with traditional Mole Sauce and authentic Churros for desert.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Watch bald eagles, eaglet live on bird nest camera in Cincinnati

EASTLAKE, Ohio — If you're one to become fascinated by watching the daily lives of bald eagles in Ohio, then you'll enjoy a live bald eagle nest camera from Cincinnati. The camera shows live video 24/7 of a bald eagle nest located at the Cardinal Land Conservancy, which is a 120-acre nature preserve inside the city of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Broadway in Cincinnati Receives Backlash After Last-Minute Cancellation of Frozen Showing Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Broadway in Cincinnati received backlash on social media after the theater company had to cancel a showing of Frozen due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The company wrote on Facebook at 8:07 p.m. Saturday night that it would be canceling the 8 p.m. showing of Frozen, saying, “We received this news at 7 p.m. this evening and sincerely apologize for the late notice and disappointment this news must bring.”
WLWT 5

Loveland Farmers Market kicks off 2022 season

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Loveland Farmers Market kicks off its 2022 season Tuesday and will feature dozens of different local vendors. As we go through the spring and summer, you'll be able to visit vendors who sell everything from baked goods like pies, cookies and breads, to much more. You'll be able to pick up classic farm-grown produce and even colorful plants and flowers.
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Ickey Woods hosts golf tournament fundraiser in honor of late son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals player Ickey Woods is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser for his late son, Javonte Woods. Javonte, 16, died in 2010 after suffering from an asthma attack. The event, Fairways for Airways, is held at the Heritage Club in Mason. Fairways for Airways is to help educate...
MASON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy