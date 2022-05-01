Caitlin Keen wins Flying Pig half marathon

Mexican Street Corn Salad (Elote) Courtesy of Gramma Debbie's Kitchen 3 cups Corn Kernels 1/2 bunch Fresh Cilantro, fine chopped 3 stalks Green Onions, sliced thin 1 small Red Pepper, chopped small 1 whole Lime, zested and quartered 1/4 cup Mayonnaise 2 TBSP Crema Mexicano , or Sour Cream 1 TBSP Col De's Elote Spice Blend (1 tsp Citric Acid, 1 tsp Salt, ½ tsp Black pepper, ½ tsp Paprika, ½ Chili Powder) 1 cup Quesa fresca, crumbled Saute corn in a hot skillet with a touch of your favorite cooking oil. It's OK if it gets a little browned! Do a fine chop on your cilantro. Thin slice the green onion, the white part and as much of the green as is usable. Wearing gloves, split the jalapeno lengthwise. If you like things really spicy hot, leave the seeds in. If not, scrape them out and discard. Slice the Pepper as thin as you can. Blend the Mayo, Crema Mexicano with the spice blend and the lime zest. Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the chopped onion, herbs and jalapeno, squeeze the juice from the lime quarters, stir to combine. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the dressing. Toss with the crumbled cheese and serve. Join the Cincinnati State Alumni Association in a virtual event on May 5th at 6:00 p.m. Here are some of the things you will enjoy: • Dinner for 4 • Cook your meals virtually alongside our Alumni Chefs: Dillon Ruby '13, Debbie Gannaway '72 & Kyle Nared '09 • Your Cinco de Mayo party kit will include all the ingrex2;dients you need to make a 4-person meal of Mexican Street Corn Salad, Chicken Enchiladas over Mexican Rice and Refried Beans with traditional Mole Sauce and authentic Churros for desert.

