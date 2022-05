HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people arrested in a drug distribution case on Tuesday. Hutchinson Police took 44-year-old Jason Phiilps into custody on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and felony interference with law enforcement. Also arrested was Natasha Groves for drug possession and felony interference with law enforcement. Both were arrested at their residence around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

