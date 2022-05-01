ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HSBC breakup push requires delicate brushoff

 3 days ago
LONDON, May 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) is under attack from an unconventional activist. Chinese insurer Ping An (601318.SS), (2318.HK) wants the $125 billion bank to spin off its Asian operations. A radical breakup, however, would do little to solve its problems.

Chair Mark Tucker can hardly be surprised that Ping An, whose 8% stake makes it HSBC’s largest shareholder, is pushing for change. The bank earned a humdrum 6.8% return on tangible equity in the first quarter, short of the 10% it has promised for next year. It also hasn't reached that level, to cover its cost of capital, since 2013. HSBC’s stock price has barely returned to pre-pandemic levels. And while Chief Executive Noel Quinn has offloaded operations in France and the United States, the bank has not convinced investors of the global network’s value.

The case for a split

, as outlined by people familiar with it, has simplistic appeal: Asia generated almost two-thirds of HSBC’s $18.9 billion of pre-tax profit last year and has covered losses in Europe for years. After deducting tax and assuming a valuation multiple of 13 times earnings, similar to where Singapore-based DBS (DBSM.SI) trades, a standalone Asian business could be worth as much as the whole bank today.

Such calculations, however, ignore HSBC’s reliance on trade and capital flows between East and West. A separate Asian bank would forfeit some of that income. It also would have to duplicate head office and technology costs. And while ambitious regional banks enjoy healthy stock market valuations, HSBC’s Asia unit is more exposed to China, where they are lower. Ping An’s Shenzhen-listed banking offshoot fetches about 75% of book value, around what HSBC does.

Meanwhile, cleaving HSBC may not alleviate its geopolitical headaches. The bank is caught in the crossfire between Beijing, Washington and London. A purely Hong Kong-based Asian lender would not escape such tensions and might even become a bigger target. The U.S. dollar’s central role in international finance means American sanctions remain a potent threat, even for China-based institutions.

In a typical activist siege, HSBC could go on the offensive. Ping An, which has not publicly explained its thinking, requires more careful handling. The two companies have a long history, and it’s unclear whether Chinese authorities share the insurer’s concerns. It will take serious diplomatic skills to deliver a polite no.

(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- HSBC’s largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, has called for a breakup of the London-based bank, Reuters reported on April 29, citing an unnamed source.

- Ping An has set out its plan to split the company to HSBC's board, according to earlier media reports, which also cited people familiar with the matter.

- "Ping An supports all reform proposals from investors that can help with HSBC's operations and long-term value growth," a spokesperson said on April 30.

- HSBC did not comment on Ping An's involvement, but it defended its overall strategy in a statement on April 29. "We believe we've got the right strategy and are focused on executing it," a spokesperson for the bank said by email.

- The plan would unlock greater value for HSBC shareholders by separating its Asia operations, where the bank makes most of its money, and other parts of its business, the reports said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
