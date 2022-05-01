Daddy Pit Bull Meets His 2-day Old Puppies for the First Time: 'Trusts Him'
"People are usually scared of how mom would react, but both of my pit bulls are huge sweethearts," the owner...www.newsweek.com
"People are usually scared of how mom would react, but both of my pit bulls are huge sweethearts," the owner...www.newsweek.com
I've had 3 rescued pits....all loving and great with everyone, children, kittens, hamsters, guinea pigs, ducks whatever....never, ever an incident....lost the 15 year old last fall and miss his beautiful spirit every day.....
I never owned a pitbull but I did own a German Shepard. The dog was never around violence or raised rough but it was extremely vicious towards anyone else. Very loving to me but couldn't control itself around others. I wish there was something i could have done to stop him. He was put down after he attacked the mailman. So i believe its just certain dogs not the breed. Just like people in a way.
I love pit bulls and I rescue animals and I work with rescue animals every week and pitbull‘s are wonderful dogs and they get a bad rap and they get poorly treated out of most dogs but I have to tell you please get all of these dogs fixed! There are millions and mostly all of them are pitbull‘s that are killed every year in the shelters there’s an overpopulation of animals as it is and it’s the dogs that suffer so please get these pets fix before you give them away or sell them, including mommy and daddy! Be responsible owner
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 70