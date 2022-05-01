In Pictures: Beltane fire festival returns to Edinburgh

A tiny village on the Northumberland coast has topped a ranking of Britain’s best seaside resorts for the second year in a row.Bamburgh came first out of 87 destinations in a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?.It received the maximum of five stars for its beaches, seafront, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money – with an overall score of 87%.UK seaside locations have enjoyed a surge in popularity during the pandemic, with many people opting for domestic holidays rather than overseas trips.Bamburgh, which has a population of around 400, boasts a historic and imposing...
Comments / 0