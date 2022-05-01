Greensboro Police investigate early morning shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old was charged with murder after three teens were shot and killed in a shootout overnight in Rock Hill, according to police. Rock Hill police said they received several calls reporting gunshots after 10 p.m. Tuesday and responded to Gist Road near South Cherry Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after a targeted drive-by shooting in North Carolina in which a man was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded as he walked down the street, police said. Officers with the Winston-Salem police responded on Tuesday to a reported shooting and were told that Miguel Angel […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two have been arrested, including a juvenile, in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead and injured a teenager. Officials with Winston-Salem police say that officers responded to the 1000 block of Leona Street about a shooting just after 6 p.m. They say that Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, and […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Tesla was on the road above, but collided with another car and left the roadway, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40, police said.
A suspect is charged in the case, but police did not release his name. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and providing false information to police.
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that officers went to the 4300-block of Old Walkertown Road at around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning, in response to reports of the discharging of a firearm. Officers say that when they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after shots broke out during a gathering among friends at a Winston-Salem apartment complex early Thursday morning. The homicide happened at about 12:45 a.m. at Sedgefield Apartments, located at 4755 Country Club Road. Winston-Salem police said...
