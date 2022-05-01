ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Police searching for shooting suspects of 38-year-old Battle Creek resident

By Jerry Malec
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Friday, April 29....

