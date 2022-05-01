ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles man dies in Table Rock Lake drowning

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGpYR_0fPitS2Y00

BRANSON, Mo. – A St. Charles man was killed Friday after falling out of his boat on Table Rock Lake. Investigators say 65-year-old Kenneth Hedges was paddling his boat to shore after his engine failed when he fell overboard and drowned. The drowning is the third at Table Rock Lake in just the last two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 2

65-year-old woman killed in I-270 crash Saturday

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a woman from Florissant was killed late this morning in a traffic crash off of I-270. Troopers say the 65-year-old woman’s vehicle exited the interstate at Lilac in Bellefontaine Neighbors and failed to stop at the end of the ramp running into the traffic signal. Investigators […]
FLORISSANT, MO
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Saint Charles, MO
Sports
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Charles, MO
Accidents
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Firefighter dies in fatal crash outside Fair Grove

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo.– A Pleasant Hope firefighter was killed while off-duty in a crash on Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a vehicle turned into the path of the vehicle West was driving. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries. In a Facebook post, the Bolivar City Fire Department identified […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Rock Lake#Drowning#Accident
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
TROY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy