St. Charles man dies in Table Rock Lake drowning
BRANSON, Mo. – A St. Charles man was killed Friday after falling out of his boat on Table Rock Lake. Investigators say 65-year-old Kenneth Hedges was paddling his boat to shore after his engine failed when he fell overboard and drowned. The drowning is the third at Table Rock Lake in just the last two weeks.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 1