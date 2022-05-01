ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

Missing 53-year-old Troy, Illinois man last seen Tuesday

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

TROY, Ill. – A concerned family and the Troy Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing from his Troy Illinois home since Tuesday morning.

Troy police confirmed the family reported 53-year-old Richard Maedge missing at about 2:00 pm Tuesday. Maedge was last seen leaving his residence Tuesday wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 618-667-6731.

Comments / 4

Cherise Hughey
2d ago

I really 👒 to hear people end up missing 😕 😔. I hope 🙏 that they find Mr. Troy. Not dead laying in a street or outside in an alley nowhere 🤔. Hopefully he's on a vacation just want to be alone by himself.. I know some people do that, Just to have a peace of mind 😌.

Reply(2)
2
DMitri Elbert
2d ago

When will the authorities say it's a serial kidnapper in the area or the drug cartel has infiltrated IL😡?

Reply
3
