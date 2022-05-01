Missing 53-year-old Troy, Illinois man last seen Tuesday
TROY, Ill. – A concerned family and the Troy Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing from his Troy Illinois home since Tuesday morning.
Troy police confirmed the family reported 53-year-old Richard Maedge missing at about 2:00 pm Tuesday. Maedge was last seen leaving his residence Tuesday wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 618-667-6731.
